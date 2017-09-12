Closeout city, but with a few lights at the end of these tunnels

An official name of the Hatteras not-quite hurricane swell a few weeks back was full of numbers and hyphens and #PoundSigns, and was as tricky to settle on as the region’s sandbars were, landing in the form of closeout pounders the color of Whoppers. San Diego’s Oliver Kurtz linked with Brett Barley to see if they could connect on the storm’s NE-trending energy in Hatteras. “I flew over to the East Coast with a pretty unique little quiver from Chilli Surfboards because the forecast wasn’t looking that promising for my stay,” Oliver told us. “But that low popped up, and I extended my trip!”

“This was the first time I’ve shot with Oliver,” NC-based filmmaker Jeffrey O’Neil said. “He didn’t have any bigger boards with him, and he still killed it in well-overhead waves. It was pretty sick to watch.”

Here’s Kurtz, a tall gent, riding a spicy 5’2″ and 5’4″ over two sessions, skating beneath collapsing brown peaks to chase sweet Hatteras daylight.