If this short from Fabian Van Holzen, and featuring Made “Bol” Adi Putra and Muklis Anwar in beautiful east Indonesia, doesn’t have you itching to hit the road, I don’t know what will. The landscapes. The wild culture. The bright white smiles, and black sand beaches. A million varieties of beach breaks, sand points, and plenty of classic Indo reefs to keep you on your toes. We might be four decades late for the Morning of the Earth, but damn if Indo doesn’t still give us that old familiar feeling.