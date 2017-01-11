Joel Parkinson has long been considered one of the world’s top stylists. Parko’s smooth operating has put food on his table for two decades now, and this clip finds the regularfooter ripping his way to a win at the 2017 Burleigh Single Fin Festival.
Sixty seconds of single-fin shredding
