Filmmaker Ryan Thomas’s 2009 film BS! laid the laughs on thick, but it was a shining example of a movie that didn’t sacrifice outstanding surfing for humor, and neither did it see the two as mutually exclusive. Thomas is back with his newest collaboration (this one documented by Nate Leal, Mikey Mallalieu, and Tom Carey) since 2015’s critically acclaimed Psychic Migrations. This new one is called Osmo Thrombo, starring Noa Deane, Mitch Coleborn, and Ozzie Wright, and described as a “lo-fi, cult, surf-action, adventure, dramatic, sci-fi, fantasy, bro-mantic, comedy, feel-good B-movie.” And that’s not a stretch. The storytelling has a pinch of different genres, hilariously told, but the main ingredient is the impression that a Ryan Thomas film always leaves you with: excellent performances from Volcom’s leading crew.

“My original plan for this production was to make a more conventional, short, surf-action web vid out of whatever footage the trip produced,” says Thomas. “My biggest note to the camera crew before they left was to take a “document everything” approach to all of the moments between the traveling and the surfing. They did an epic job of it. As I was going through all the footage that came back, I got inspired to re-contextualize the real life events that unfolded in front of the cameras into a fictional account of the trip. Actually, it’s more like a mosh of fact, fiction, and fiction based on fact. I figured out the beginning and end, and then started writing, cutting, and recording the narration voiceover as I went along to fill in the rest of the story. My Aussie accent is whack—just ask my wife and kids (They give me shit for it all the time), so I asked Tyler Allen to do the voices of Ozzie, Mitch, and Noa. Tyler and I have gotten to know each other in recent years by frequenting a few of the same waves. It was great to do some work with him.”

“I go through mood swings with my work,” he continues. “Sometimes I want to make something beautiful, serious, romantic, and down to earth, as with Psychic Migrations. Other times, I want to joke around and cut loose, as with “BS!” I was in a “BS!” mood this summer. There were lots of late night editing/recording sessions spent laughing to myself. I hope Osmo will do the same for others, and even strike a meaningful chord with them. If neither, that’s okay, too. I made what I needed to make, in the moment, doing my best not to overthink it.”