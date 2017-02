How would you rate this California winter so far? For the working man, it’s been a tough run. Let’s be honest, most of the best sessions have involved little windows between thundering hail storms or included a dance with Hep-A exposure. But before the flood, there were a couple glorious days and filmmaker Jeff Chavolla was lucky enough to be at the right spot at the right time, for every swell (sometimes with a couple hundred of his closest friends).