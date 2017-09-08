Bondi’s Pama Davies has been described as a hybrid of different stylists and rippers, but honestly, the man is his own modern force, as shown here in “Dabble,” where he cooly samples desert tubes in South Oz, a first-time Fijian strike mission, and more. "There was no real plan with the edit," says Pama. "I just wanted to put together something really fun that's easy on the eyes and doesn't look super forced. I really hope that's what we've done with Dabble. [Filmmaker] Dane Singleton's an old friend from Ulladulla who I've always loved working with. He's a funny guy, a bit different, but I really like the way he chucks his edits together, and I hope you do, too!"