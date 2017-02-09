“It’s not that often that you get to go on a trip with three amazing surfers to a place that all of us have never been. It’s almost as if we were all taken back to being total groms again, flying in with our faces smashed up against the window looking for any signs of surf. Check this out over here!! Wait.. what!! There’s waves on both sides of the island!! Not to mention that it’s probably one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been. We couldn’t get off the plane fast enough…All in all, it was an amazing trip. Two regularfoots, two goofyfoots, a bunch of shredding going down, and never a dull moment.” –Rob Machado