Pat Gudauskas has a Fever and the only prescription is more flair, speed, and drive. “My goal in designing [The Fever] with Mike Andrews and Channel Islands was to create a surfboard that I could surf in almost any conditions and have a hell of a good time on it. I wanted a more accessible Tour performance board that anyone who jumped onto it would instantly feel the speed and zest for creativity,” says Pat. We have to admit, in some of these surfer monologues that speak on behalf of board design, sometimes the paint doesn’t match the house. In this scenario, though, the clips match the lingo Pat spits.