Welcome to Fever Island — Better know as the Caribbean: a fickle as hell place. Occasionally, everything aligns. The wind, the weather, the waves. This isn’t that edit, but Pat Gudauskas makes good with plenty of surf and some funky side-shore breezes, providing him with nice soft sections to expose with the fins to. The tight action turns, the pan-in shots – it’s the emphasis on all the little things that give this edit an old-school jive.