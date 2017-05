What is the legend of the enchanted Pedro’s Bay? A secret whispered from one to the next: somewhere on an island far, far away, is a parallel life on a forgotten beach with emerald waves and mushroom forests, where toucans talk and trees grow full of fruit…Where is Pedro’s Bay?

Sit tight for the world premiere of Vissla’s newest feature flick on June 15th to find out. Starring Bryce Young, Derrick Disney, Brendon Gibbens, Eric Geiselman, Cam Richards, and Gunner Day.