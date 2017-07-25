The question’s floated around the web for a few months now: where is Pedro’s Bay? We’re safely betting that, wherever it is, it’s more interesting than your computer screensaver, so open up the cinematic storybook and transport yourself to another land with Vissla’s team, including Bryce Young, Cam Richards, Eric Geiselman, Brendon Gibbens, Derrick Disney, and Gunner Day. An inventive storyline, unique surfcraft, warm water, and uncrowded waves — look no further for your departure from the weekly grind, produced, directed, and creatively assembled by Eddie Obrand.