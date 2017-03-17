Peter Mel Would Dominate A Seniors Tour

Nate Fletcher stands up on his jet ski from the safety of the channel and watches closely as a man on a dark green board strokes into a massive wave outside the bowl at Mavericks. After a perfectly executed ride (as seen at 2:30), Nate screams “That’s not the commissioner, that’s the Executioner!” And we have to agree with the observation. From Mavericks bombs to that mean layback drop-wallet hack, is Peter Mel surfing better now than in his The Kill series days? Who says you can’t peak in your late 40s?