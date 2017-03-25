Photographer Jeff Divine Talks Story

If you get five seconds to spend with Jeff Divine, your life is better for it. No one paints a surfing picture the way Jeff does. Maybe Brian Bielmann is a close second, but Jeff is a true guru when it comes to “talk story.” Here, Jeff talks everything from swimming big Hawaii to ’70s surf slang (You down with FOBT?). And maybe the messaging here isn’t for the core surf audience, but Jeff has a way with words that feels like a warm campfire story. Pull up a chair from this presentation with the Fort Gansevoort Gallery in New York City and listen.