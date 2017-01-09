Talk about a shocker of a winter. One would think that all this weather activity should whip up some waves, but there’s not been much of anything lately. The swell is so few and far between, in fact, that many of the world’s best surfers ran away from the ocean and into the mountains, to ride the white wave instead. But there will always be that sparkle from a dark winter, a day that defied the others by providing a gift from Mother Nature. That day fell on December 25th, Christmas at Pipeline. The sun did shine, the world-famous reef did deliver, and everybody, from the 11-time World Champ to the current World Champ to the tube specialists who call Pipeline “home,” basked in a day’s worth of barrel glory.