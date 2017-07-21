Is Puerto Escondido a glorified closeout? Only if you’ve never been spat out the other end of a sand-rumbling gem, which were well-documented this month along Playa Zicatela. Here’s a different look at some of the swell’s top rides, filmed by Rodolfo Puente and Mattias Manna, and edited by Owen Schultz. “Oil-glass peaks were rolling in and detonating on the shallow low-tide sand bars,” says Schultz of the two-day barrel expo. “Rips were moving in for 10 or 15 minutes before disappearing into a barrage of perfectly-groomed wedges stacking in one behind the other.” Featured surfers include Greg Long, Pedro “Scooby” Vianna, Tom Lowe, Ryan Seelbach, Alvaro Malpartida, and more.