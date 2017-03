“It makes you think you’re ripping a little harder than you are, and when you’re thinking that, you actually do start ripping harder.”

Our newest original series, Quivers, profiles the boards of choice from the world’s most interesting surfers, and we’d be off our rocker if Mason wasn’t one of them. From his 8’0″ Pipe sled to channel bottoms galore to a blue-railed fatherly throwback, Mason’s board palette has a dash of everything. We met up with him at his Sunset Beach home, where he gave us the rundown of the surfcraft that caught his eye this winter season, all with that trademark Mason Ho touch.