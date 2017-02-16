“We wanted to experience Spain. Like, really experience Spain, in all of its mysterious, lispy glory. So with the help of long-time team rider and local skater Javier Mendizabal, we planned a trip. Then we rallied a crew – Snowboarders Bryan Fox, Austen Sweetin and Mathieu Crepel; Surfers Mikey February and Natxo Gonzalez; and skater Zach Miller. And then we went.

From post-surf pintxos in San Sebastian to sleepless nights spent in the streets of Barcelona, everything was better than we could have imagined.

It was cultural, chaotic, and everything in-between. And it was all motivated by a passion for boardriding.”