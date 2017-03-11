When it comes to big-wave gear, one of your most critical pieces of equipment is your leash. The leash remains the lifeline between board and human. Without it, things can get ugly. DaKine, at the epicenter of the big-wave universe in Hawaii, completely reconstructed their leash for 2017.

“The 2017 leash redesign is a complete overhaul from the railsaver to the cuff. We have redesigned the cuff with molded neoprene to [provide] lighter weight, more comfort, and less slip when the cuff is on the ankle. We have redesigned molded opti-flex leashes ends for maximum durability. We are using the highest quality urethane dura-cord for maximum strength. We are using posi-lock hook and loop so the leash never rips off. This design was originally built to withstand the power of Jaws.”