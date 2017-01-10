Most haven’t heard of Cornwall, and most who have, believe it to be a cold, grey landscape, with few quality waves on offer. Sure, the water’s usually grey (so is the sky) but that doesn’t deter; and when the sun does show its face, magic happens; a cold grey place soon becomes a beautiful terrain highlighted in golden light. This film is about those moments, few and far in-between, during which you forget where you are, and momentarily could be anywhere, if only it wasn’t so bloody cold. – Olly Fawcett