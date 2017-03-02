Here we go again: enter the J-Bay hypnotism. There’s a torque surfers get off the bottom-turn at J-Bay that makes them feel like the turns, the speed – every variable is effortless all around them. Tom Curren built wild crescendos with bottom turns that made you feel he was never going to let off the gas, and his carves seemed to carry a spray line that could be seen from Capetown. Ricky Basnett sure as hell knows his way around the J-Bay track, controlling speed turns and carves with the smoothest of shifts.