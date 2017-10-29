You might not know this, but Riley Laing, featured here in the edit above, surfed Shipsterns when he was 14 years old. Not sure what you were doing when you were 14, but most kids aren’t being whipped into monster-like slabs while also trying to navigate the complexities of puberty. Knowing this info makes it easy to see why Laing–now at the ripe age of 19– possesses a confident composure in the hollow fare that dots the coastlines of Australia and Bali. He’s been charging for years. Not only that, but the kid’s got an air game and a rail prowess to match.