For traveling tour chasers, the offseason is a time to relax, unwind, and hang with friends and family. It’s also a really good time to do whatever the hell you want. Chase waves in a far-off land? Sure. Go snowboarding for weeks on end? Why not. Hit the ultimate party bender with your bros from high school? Have at it. For Kolohe Andino, unwinding came in the form of winding up that bottom turn and ripping the roof off of some of those waves he holds near and dear to his heart around home. Here you have the San Clemente kid, WSL #22, kicking around home, refreshing his head, and shredding the Golden State winter.