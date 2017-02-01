Rob Machado and Marlon Gerber live on the whim of swell, chasing conditions, not competitions, and do so with trademark fluidity. Here’s a dream sparring match between the two in Indo, a goofy-versus-regular duel lasting all the way into sunset.
The classic tale of goofy versus regular
