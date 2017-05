Hossegor’s a gem when it’s on, but good luck securing waves around this time of year with the likelihood of flat spells and mobs of nude tourists. Let Italy’s Robbie D’Amico show you a vicarious seasonal novelty around the French beachbreak, with help from Leonardo Fioravanti and Angelo Bonomelli. D’Amico, along with filmmaker Alessandro Dotti, waited out the masses by pitching a tent in the parking lot, where they had first sight of punchy sets stacking up in the North Atlantic.