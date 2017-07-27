“I actually can’t remember the wave that well, but I can kind of remember a set coming,” Russell Bierke told managing editor Ashtyn Douglas in May, describing the freak wipeout around the bend from the Bells Beach final a few weeks prior. “My friend got the first wave, and then I was in spot for the second wave. I can’t remember much past that. It wasn’t a really big wave, I don’t think, but I was told that I pulled in and rode it to the end. At that point, the wave must’ve pinched on me at the end section and that’s when I hit my board.”

Bierke’s jaw drove his 9’8″. The impact dented five layers of 6-ounce glass, as if, in Birke’s words, “someone hit it with a baseball bat.” His lungs took on water as a two-wave hold-down robbed his consciousness. The quick work of his friends — among them Kelly Slater and Ryan Hipwood — likely saved his life before doctors could strap him to a breathing machine in the hospital.

The newest edit from Russ, By A Thread, tells the journey of his first charge back since his near-drowning. “When the swell hit, it had this ‘building swell’ feeling,” Bierke told Douglas about that first session, documented above. “It was actually a little sketchy. On my second wave, I got a pretty good flogging. I was about a second away from a two-wave hold down, but I popped up in time. I think getting a beating out of the way was good for my mental state.”