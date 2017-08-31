“Ever since I was a kid, I really wanted to go surf in Ireland,” says Oz’s Russell Bierke about the above Emerald Isle strike from the new short ‘Colosseum,’ which features Bierke and Western Europe’s Nelson Cloarec, Adrian Fernandez, Peony Knight and Kit Innes. “Everything seemed so raw and wild over there, and it definitely lived up to my expectations. The waves are actually a lot like the ones we have here in Oz, but a lot colder, and more fickle with the tides and storms.”

“Surfing that left slab with the O’Neill team and a few local chargers was the highlight of the trip for me,” Bierke says. “Everyone was pushing each other so hard, and it was such a positive vibe in the lineup, which is pretty essential when you’re surfing waves like that.”