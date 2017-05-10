Stroll down to Seaside Reef in San Diego, California on any given morning and you’re sure to see fans of spray blowing sky-high on the outside boil. Chances are it’s one of North County’s two beloved goofyfoots: Machado or Ryan Burch. The latter, Burch, tests his shapes here at his homebreak, dialing in his crafts made for that warbled boil that can be a ledging barrel, a friendly lip-bashing wall, or a burgery, foamy soft pocket. Erik Derman presents Burch in a four sledge-quiver edit, each board showcasing its strengths and originalities. Enjoy.