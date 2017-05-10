Ryan Burch’s Seaside Reef Quiver

Four boards made for Burch's homebreak

By

Stroll down to Seaside Reef in San Diego, California on any given morning and you’re sure to see fans of spray blowing sky-high on the outside boil. Chances are it’s one of North County’s two beloved goofyfoots: Machado or Ryan Burch. The latter, Burch, tests his shapes here at his homebreak, dialing in his crafts made for that warbled boil that can be a ledging barrel, a friendly lip-bashing wall, or a burgery, foamy soft pocket. Erik Derman presents Burch in a four sledge-quiver edit, each board showcasing its strengths and originalities. Enjoy.