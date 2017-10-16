Watching a grom fling their teenaged selves above the lip has a way of making you feel simultaneously impressed and old and not nimble in any way. But isn’t it even more impressive seeing a kid charge barreling, hollow fare with the poise of a grown man? 16-year-old Ryder Guest from Kauai is starting to turn heads for his matured prowess in the tube and on rail–which is no surprise, as Guest hails from an island that fosters such well-rounded talent (see: Andy, Bruce, Malia, Keala, Danny, Dustin, Kala, etc.) The above edit features Guest while on summer vacation in Indonesia. Press play and be impressed. Or envious.