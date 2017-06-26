Where The Barrels Are The Color Of Guinness

Rolling green hills, black stone cliffs and strong, dark beer are normally the first things that come to mind when talking about Scotland. Surfing: not so much. Of course, during winter, the coasts of the Scottish Isles light up with massive seasonal swells that tear across the North Atlantic, recently given the grandstand by Scottish photographer Malcolm Anderson. His latest edit “Hidden” is a compilation of local rippers Mark Boyd, Chris Clarke, Chris Noble, Dave Adams, Dylan Fogarty enjoying offshore winds and hollow waves at their home break in Thurso. For Malcolm, winter can’t come soon enough. “Anyone that has read any of my Instagram posts during the months of April-October will know that there’s very little or no surf here in the summer months, often resulting in me slowly going crazy and usually posting surf footage from the cold winter months,” he says. Only six more months until it’s business as usual.