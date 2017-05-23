You’ve seen the double-tow tandem rides between Scott ‘Whippy’ Dennis and best mate Leroy Bellet. What you are probably less aware of is his tenacity for chasing down any and all wrecking-ball swells that hit cornerstones of Australia’s southern coast. This once-exclusive Tracks Magazine edit showcases that fix, all filmed and beautifully documented last year during a period when Scott, Russ Bierke, and Leroy were on a mission to document some of the most warped angles in surfing. Here, we look at Scott’s single ride skill-set and why he’s considered one of Australia’s most dedicated slab chargers.