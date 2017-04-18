Scott Dennis Vs. Sydney’s Slabs

Easter Saturday around Sydney’s “Secret Spot” proved to be quite the dramatic place to spend your holiday weekend. Filmer Dave Fox, accompanied by Tyge Landa on the ski, put you front-row in what was a session for the books. Here, Scott “Whip” Dennis tows into an apartment-sized block of liquid from that morning – by far the heaviest wave of the session, but maybe not the scariest moment. That award belonged to Craig Anderson, who almost drowned getting caught inside by an 8-footer. Witnesses say Ando received the beating of a lifetime, some claiming it was a good 30-second hold-down. As Fox put it, “That was easily the worst hold-down I’ve seen firsthand.” And that says a lot coming from a man who’s dedicated his life to filming surfers and boogs hucking themselves into some of Australia’s deadliest slabs. As for Scott Dennis here, we assume he came away unscathed. The DM is still pending in his inbox.