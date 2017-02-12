More often than not, planning surf trips in advance can lead to smooth sailing. But good planning can also toss you into the backend of a potential score, or, even worse, land you perfectly between two red blobs on the swell map. It’s never easy to stomach. The “Wasted Talent” crew knows this all too well. “Non co-operative meteorological conditions presented themselves,” they said, “sending us to new levels of debauchery and hedonism, and actually, I think we prefer it that way.” Take a look at how this kind of adventure through Scotland unfolded, featuring Will Aliotti, Gearoid McDaid, and Conor Maguire. Enjoy.