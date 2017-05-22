The West Was Won By SeaBass

West Oz has a surf spot for every taste. Sandbars, reefs, slabs, the lot. You’ll drive your fair share to get to them. As for the buddy you want in the passenger’s seat, Sebastian Zietz can make the barrenest one-lane road more original than a Netflix special. Filmmaker Lachlan McKinnon’s newest episode of Happily Stoked follows Seabass on the second half of the Tour’s Australian leg, starting in West Oz and moving southeast to Bells Beach. Featured surfers include Jay Davies, Jack Robinson, Josh Kerr, Jack Freestone, Filipe Toledo, Ryan Callinan, John Florence, Joel Parkinson, and Jacob Wilcox.