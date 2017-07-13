When Part I of an Indo trip is chugging shoeys with your mates and trading 10s at Keramas, life’s tilting in your favor. Here’s Sebastian Zietz in the newest episode of “Happily Stoked,” which starts at everyone’s favorite QS 1000 and continues on to a Ments excursion aboard the Sibon Baru charter. Featured surfers include Brent Dorrington, Brett Levingston, Nick Vasicek, Sheldon Simkus, Rizal Tanjung, Broson Meidy, Kip Caddy, Joel Nantes, Dazza Scott, Samba Mann, and Icaro Ronch.