If you’ve never had the pleasure of pounding, hollow shorebreak, you probably shouldn’t start. Seriously. It’s back-breaking, madness. But there’s also something about risking your neck that’s so enticing. Be it the minimal paddle out, your buds watching you ten feet away on the beach, or the likelihood of snapping your board clean in half, good shorepound is hard to beat, and not many places do it better than Seal Beach. Jordy Smith, Kanoa Igarashi, Yadin Nicol, Kolohe Andino, and more made the journey a day ago to see what all the fuss was about and are likely still picking sand out of their ears.