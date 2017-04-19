Shane Dorian Makes Hawaiian Lemonade

Lemon and pepper. The former is the resource of choice for entrepreneurial children across the country. The latter, salt’s neglected twin. Put the two together, and you get the name of Shane Dorian’s new seven-minute mix, filmed and edited by Ryan Moss. There’s not a lot that can outdo Shane. Not maxed Jaws, clearly, but not tripped floggings into sharp reef, either. At 44, Dorian recovers faster than guys who are half his age, which is good, because the path to relevancy in both big-wave and rippable surf today is narrowing. Not that the Iron Man of relevancy needs to worry about losing his touch. How he manages a few of the stair-step waves in this reel is a thing of beauty.