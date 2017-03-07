On the latest episode of the Occ-Cast, Mark Occhilupo sits down with big-wave hellman Shane Dorian on the North Shore of Hawaii. The first few minutes are dedicated to fatherhood and a back-and-forth on how to raise children (the day before the interview, Dorian paddled out at Pipe with his son, Jackson). But unlike most episodes, the rest is comprised of discussions about taking wipeouts, why bow-hunting is apparently amazing, and how there’s much more hassling in big-wave heats than you’d think. Dorian is always an insightful interview, so give it a watch or a listen.