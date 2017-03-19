Welp, you can add another bookmark to your URL list. Introducing Southwave. Maybe you’re a slab-loving Aussie, so this site is nothing new to you. It offers a variety of substance: mostly photos and video, “sometime updated daily, sometimes not,” as their motto says. Oh, and then there’s this lovely Shark Island edit. It’s a doozy and has all the ingredients that make Shark Island so entertaining to watch: Wipeouts, near-makes, dry-reef-sucking flails and a couple heroic makes by Jack Irvin, Caleb Mclean, Kirk Flintoff, and friends.