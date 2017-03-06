TK Brimer, the spectacled owner of The Frog House in Newport Beach, has stayed loyal to his vision of the true Southern California surf shop since he bought the business from owner Frank Jensen 40 years ago. The shop has developed a die-hard following under the leadership of Brimer, whose priorities in what can mildly be called rocky times for our shops is fresh air during an industry mission drift from hard goods to clothing. “If it sounds like I’m angry, I’m a little angry; and if it sounds like I’m disappointed, I’m a lot of bit disappointed; and if it sounds like I’m done with the surfing sport, then you’re 100% wrong, because I love the surfing sport…There’s an amazing elixir in surfing, and I’m addicted to it.”