Right coasters: you’re nearing the start of the flat summer months. While you stock your mental bunker with dreams of swell, watch this real-life, documented dream in Panama from three of the east coast’s upstanding talents: North Carolina’s Brett Barley and Florida’s Cory Lopez (40 and still wowing) and Robbie McCormick. A vacant playing field between the three. Trap-door drops and slingshot rides. It’s a shot of tropical nostalgia for when all is about to be calm along the Eastern Seaboard.