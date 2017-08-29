Surf in the southwest of France can get heavy in a hurry. On the giant days, if the rip doesn’t burn you out, an emerald lead curtain over shallow sandbars just might. Allow some of Western Europe’s best show you how to steer through giant pits in the Atlantic green. Featured surfers include Marc Lacomare, Kyllian Guerin, Joan Duru, Maxime Huscenot, Tristan Guilbaud, Nelson Cloarec, Leo Fioravanti, Antoine Delpero, Edouard Delpero, Miky Picon, Vincent Duvignac, Didier Piter, Ramzi Boukhiam, and Andy Criere.