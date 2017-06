The photos and videos are coming in from last week’s score at Skeleton Bay, Namibia. Among the standouts was Benji Brand. At this point, we might even consider him a local. Every year, Benji makes the long pilgrimage to Namibia to get his fair share of stand-up pits. Here are two sneak peeks.

One last nug before the days end 🍯 @imperialmotion A post shared by Benji Brand (@benjibrand) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:32am PDT