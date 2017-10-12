The ‘QS grind keeps on rolling, and Jake Paterson keeps on documenting the crew of Zeke Lau, Griffin Colapinto, Leo Fioravanti, Ramzi Boukhiam, Kanoa Igarashi, and Marc Lacomare. Zeke Lau took home the win at the 2017 Cascais Portugal Prime in the windswept beachbreaks, while Kanoa took third and Griff took fifth. As always, it’s full of the downtime antics, loose commentary, and board-breaking freesurf sessions that we’ve grown to love about the ongoing series.