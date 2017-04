Ask, and ye shall receive. But sometimes you don’t know when to ask until you receive. Make sense? Let’s test it: here’s more high-performance blitzing and proper tube time from the Gold Coast, featuring Leo, Zeke, Ramzi, Jeremy, Kanoa, Mikey, and more. Now, you feel that? That urge to impulsively buy a one-way ticket to Cooly? Better yet, to ask for that ticket from your wealthy loved ones? Logic, proven.