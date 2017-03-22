Not a day goes by at the SURFER office without staff crowding around an unidentified photo, trying to make out sponsor stickers, hair color, the way a surfer holds their hands – the slightest hint of an identifying marker. Happens every day. But it’s rare a truly unknown or unidentified clip comes across our desk, like this one from the folks at Need Essentials, which sees an unidentified stylist putting a single fin in all sorts of remarkable positions in what looks like some prime Aussie cylinders. Do you recognize our mystery man? Would you know that drop-wallet hack anywhere (1:02)? We want to know!