The world of supporting GoFundMe’s and Kickstarter’s is a slippery slope, but if you had to put your faith in someone, Kassia is worthy of your investment. Spend two minutes with her, and you’re bound to learn a thing or two. For one, Kassia is a wealth of surf knowledge, history, and connections. She teamed up with Sonny Miller seven years ago to release “Epoche,” a visual and audio goldmine that features some of the last work from Sonny. Unfortunately, he passed away before the completion of the film, leaving the film on the back-burner, until now. With the help of Scott Soens, Burke Robert, David Haeussler, Ryan Kahm, and Director Bruce Muller, the film is looking to wrap up with proper funding for professional sound mixing. To see one of Sonny’s final projects be brought to light is worth sparing what you can. And while this isn’t a surf film, Kassia isn’t your stereotypical artist, either, and we have faith this project will impress, nevertheless.

To visit the film’s GoFundMe account, click here.