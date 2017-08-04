Revisiting South Africa’s Gem

The Corona Open J-Bay was easily one of the most exciting competitions of the year. The conditions were pretty much perfect the entire waiting period, allowing Mick Fanning, Jordy Smith, Kolohe Andino, John Florence, Julian Wilson, Conner Coffin and pre-injured Kelly Slater to lay down immaculate turns, barrels, and airs in and outside their 30-minute heats. J-Bay is truly one of the most beautiful gems this world has to offer, so watching the world's best surfers dance down the line is a treasure. Treat yourself to 9-minutes of Jackson O'Brien's film "Eight Days in J-Bay."