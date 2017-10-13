Does the title of Russell Bierke’s clip around NSW, ‘On The Tea,’ refer to how Russ feels as he bottom-turns into a toothy South Coast closeout? Like he’s enjoying a warm cup of tea with his mates? Russ surfs like a sip of chamomile, a mild-mannered dose of calm when the waves go demented. Here’s Russ playing host, as Eli Olson, Ian Crane, and Torrey Meister come to play at a range of points, reefs, and beach breaks.