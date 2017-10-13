South Coast Hospitality

Featuring Russell Bierke as host, with Eli Olson, Ian Crane, and Torrey Meister

By

Does the title of Russell Bierke’s clip around NSW, ‘On The Tea,’ refer to how Russ feels as he bottom-turns into a toothy South Coast closeout? Like he’s enjoying a warm cup of tea with his mates? Russ surfs like a sip of chamomile, a mild-mannered dose of calm when the waves go demented. Here’s Russ playing host, as Eli Olson, Ian Crane, and Torrey Meister come to play at a range of points, reefs, and beach breaks.