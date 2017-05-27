These early season Southern Hemis sure do have a way of getting Southern California all hot and bothered, traffic and crowds making us itch for dusty roads and sand-bottom points south of the border. Here’s a clip from Jack Coleman and the crew at Mollusk, featuring Harry Henderson, Rangi Ormond, Richie Cravey, and Chris Cravey surfing a few intriguing sleds—a finless 5’3″ Mandala Dark Crystal from cosmic creator Manny Caro, as well as a 11’3″ glider and 9’7″ Nuuhiwa replica, both shaped by Cravey.