Presto, an Issaquah, WA-bred foamie becomes a nimble style machine under the feet of Steph Gilmore. But you already knew that. Here’s Steph on a quick trip to Oahu’s North Shore, courtesy of Morgan Maassen. 35 seconds of Steph grinning on a Wavestorm. Four minutes of fluid high-lines and textbook forehand wraps, also grinning.